Children’s Day 2017: Taimur gets gift worth whopping Rs 1.30 crore from Daddy Saif Ali Khan; watch video

Mumbai: Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan gifted a swanky new jeep worth Rs 1.30 crore to 11-month-old baby Taimur Ali Khan. That’s not all, the vehicle comes with a ‘baby seat’. No, we are not kidding. This was Saif’s Children’s Day gift to his little son.

On Monday, Saif spotted buying this new SRT in Mumbai. He himself told to media that, “There is a baby-seat in the back of the car, so I think I will take Taimur out for a ride in it.”

When another reporter further quizzed him what’s going to be Taimur’s gift this Children’s Day considering it’s his first, the doting daddy didn’t think twice before saying, “I think I’ll give him this car. Security is also very important and there is a baby-seat too. I think Taimur will love the colour, nice cherry red jeep. I have thought that I will keep this car for him.”

Watch Video here:

Video credit- BiscootTV

Taimur, along with baby Misha and AbRam, are among the most sought after Bollywood star kids by the paparazzi.