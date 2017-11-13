Children’s Day 2017: Sanjay Dutt shares his adorable ‘papa’ moment with twins Shahraan and Iqra, see photos

Superstar Sanjay Dutt shared an adorable picture with his twins Shahraan and Iqra Dutt from his recent photo shoot. The actor missed on some of the most valuable moments of his life while his kids were growing up as he served his tenure in jail.

Sanjay Dutt who time and again gives us parenting goals has shared a picture with his kids ahead of Children’s day. The monochrome picture showcases the doting dad posing for a picture-perfect moment with his adorable twins Iqra and Shahraan.

The actor shared the picture on Instagram saying, “They are the world to me! Thank you @htbrunch for this fun shoot with Shahraan and Iqra.”

They are the world to me! Thank you @htbrunch for this fun shoot with Shahraan and Iqra. A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on Nov 12, 2017 at 10:46pm PST

Sanjay Dutt has been making the most of every single moment he gets with his kids. The actor was recently seen vacationing with his wife and kids amidst his busy shooting schedules.

The actor is currently gearing up for ‘Sahib Biwi Gangster’, ‘Torbaaz’, and the third installment of ‘Munnabhai’ Franchise. Sanjay Dutt however, tries his best to spend to spend maximum time with his family and kids.