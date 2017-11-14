Children’s Day 2017: Darsheel Safary to Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bollywood child actors then and now

Over the years, Bollywood have treated us with memorable films, many of which would not have been complete without having kids as a prominent character. These child artists managed to make a mark in our memories. While many of these continued to act in movies, some of them chose other professions once they grew up. On Children’s Day, let’s take a look at all these actors from the recent past and what they look like now:

Darsheel Safary (Taare Zameen Par)

Darsheel Safari was one of the finest child actors we’ve had. When he smiled you smiled with him, when he cried, you were heart broken. Darsheel Safary of ‘Taare Zameen Par’ fame is all set to essay the role of a teenager smitten by love in Quickie.

Shweta Basu Prasad (Makdee)

Here is probably the saddest story, a child actor who gained immense popularity and accolades for her acting prowess. She was arrested in high-profile flesh trade racket during a police raid. However, later was given a clean chit by a sessions court in Hyderabad. She also won a National Award for Makdee. She was convincing in her double role, one as the mischievous Chunni and then as a timid twin Munni in the film. Shweta Basu Prasad was also seen in TV shows like ‘Kutumb’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, ‘Karishma Kaa Karishma’ and most recently ‘Chandra Nandini’. Her last Bollywood project was ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’.

Fatima Sana Shaikh (Chachi 420)

Remember the chirpy little girl in Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Chachi 420’? She is the same girl you saw tackling her wrestler opponents in Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’. In the overwhelming presence of seasoned actors like Haasan, Amrish Puri, Om Puri and Tabu, Fatima managed to attract attention as a child actor. Years later, when she made her full-fledged debut with ‘Dangal’, even Aamir couldn’t overshadow her strong screen presence.

Sana Saeed (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai)

Remember Sana Saeed from “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?” She played a very cute kiddo in KKHH and then years later as a hot babe in Student of the Year. We loved Sana when she became a matchmaker for B-town most loved on-screen couple, Rahul and Anjali. Fourteen years later, she went on to participate in television dance show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ and some other reality shows. Her transformation has been drastic. Even SRK joked about how sexy his onscreen daughter had become now.

Ahsaas Channa (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna)

Yeah! it’s funny but Ahsaas used to play a boy during her days as a child actor. One may remember the kid who played Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s son in ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’. It was Ahsaas. She even played Sushmita Sen’s son who made friends with ghosts in Ram Gopal Varma’s supernatural thriller, Vastu Shastra. She is all grown up now and, well, a pretty girl. Gumrah, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Webbed and Fanaah are just some of the shows she has worked in. And she is all set to return to Kollywood with Appavin Meesai.

Hansika Motwani (Koi Mil Gaya)

Hansika starred along with Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in ‘Koi Mil Gaya’. She also starred in television serials. Well, she grew a little too fast and stunned everyone with her sudden entry into Bollywood as a leading lady in Aap Kaa Surroor (2007). Now, is a much sought after actress in Tollywood and down South.

Jibraan Khan (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)

It wouldn’t be completely wrong to say Jibraan was one of the cutest child actors Bollywood ever had. Jibraan played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s son in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ at the age of seven. Now he is 23 and works as a trainer at Shiamak Davar’s dance studio, where he himself was once a student. He has trained himself in martial arts, Kathak and horse riding to make himself fit for a Bollywood debut.

Parzan Dastur (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai)

“Tussi ja rahe ho? Tussi na jao.” Who can forget the cute little kid from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? He later appeared in movies like ‘Zubeidaa’ (2001) and played the titular role of Parzan, a boy who goes missing during the Gujarat riots, in Rahul Dholakia’s ‘Parzania’ (2005). According to his Facebook profile, he completed his studies from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics but has no immediate plans of returning to the screens.