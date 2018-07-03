Cheryl Cole rubbishes rumours post split with One Direction member Liam Payne

Washington DC, English singer Cheryl Cole has rubbished rumours that her mother was behind her split with ‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne. The duo announced their split on June 2 via micro-blogging website Twitter. The ‘Crazy Stupid Love’ singer took to Twitter to confirm it and further expressed that these are difficult times to respond to such things and that her mother is not the type of woman who should be dragged into this.

“I hate responding to stuff esp at such difficult times but I cannot sit here and listen to such nasty, false articles regarding my mam. I don’t know why they involve her in stories about me. I can assure you she has absolutely nothing to do with any of it,” she tweeted. “I am a grown woman who is capable of dealing with my own life. She is a soft and kind woman who doesn’t deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing whatsoever to do with her,” she further added.

The couple first went public with their romance in 2015. A year later, news of Cheryl’s pregnancy began doing the rounds. The couple welcomed their first child, Bear, on Mother’s Day last year, who has now turned one. However, reports of a rough patch in the couple’s relationship surfaced soon after, thus fuelling rumours of a split.