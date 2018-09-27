Chekka Chivantha Vaanam review: Here’s how Twitterati reacted to this Mani Ratnam blockbuster

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has created a lot of buzz throughout the year, and is now all set to take over Box Office. The music of the film is given by legendary composed A.R.Rahman and written and directed by critically acclaimed Mani Ratnam.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam stars Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu, Arvind Swami, Arun Vijay, Jyothika, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rajesh and Dayana Erappa. And because it’s a Mani Ratnam movie it is filled with drama and action.

Mani Ratnam is one of the big names in Tamil cinema today and we can say that all his fans had a lot of expectations from Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The trailer of the movie got a lot of positive feedback and has more than 11 million views on YouTube. Many also think that this movie will be Mani Ratnam’s biggest hit. the film has released today and here’s a look at what the audience has to say about the film.

#ChekkaChivaanthaVaanam Purely purely

A ManiRatnam Film

Rush to watch Again..

Dont Miss It….#STR wat a Comeback sliprshot to all the Haters@arunvijayno1 high tym fr his perfrmnc again aftr victor@thearvindswami ❤

The @VijaySethuOffl U r 🙏

Performance high speedy 2ndhalf — christy (@Christy_doll4) September 27, 2018

#ChekkaChivaanthaVaanam [3.5/5]: Among leading ladies, #Jyotika has the meatiest role.. She has delivered a convincing performance.. — World Suriya Fans™ (@WorldSuriyaFans) September 27, 2018

What a star cast coming together in one!!? Being it a #ManiRatnam film,an @arrahman musical is a boost in itself!❤Can’t wait to watch my bestest Friend/macha #Simbu in an exciting role nailing it!🔥😍Wishing team of #Nawab/ #CCV a remarkable success for releasing today!👍❤ pic.twitter.com/LyDo6h8zJN — Manoj Kumar Manchu❤️ (@HeroManoj1) September 27, 2018

The only reason you would think it’s a #ManiRatnam film is because of the actors he usually works with. They’ve aged and faded too. Violent action film is not his forte, he must leave that to other talented directors. Just an opinion, not criticism. #ChekkaChivaanthaVaanam — commonlyrare (@jayshanx) September 27, 2018

Movie is ok, reasonably good with some Ayutha Ezhuthu touches. All four heroes did neat role for their part. #ChekkaChivanthaVaanam #ChekkaChivaanthaVaanam #ManiRatnam #CCVFromToday — Carthigan Gopal (@carthii) September 27, 2018

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has also been released in Telugu and will clash with Nani and Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Devadas at the Box Office.