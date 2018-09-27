Free Press Journal
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam review: Here’s how Twitterati reacted to this Mani Ratnam blockbuster

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 27, 2018 03:27 pm
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has created a lot of buzz throughout the year, and is now all set to take over Box Office. The music of the film is given by legendary composed A.R.Rahman and written and directed by critically acclaimed Mani Ratnam.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam stars Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu, Arvind Swami, Arun Vijay, Jyothika, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rajesh and Dayana Erappa. And because it’s a Mani Ratnam movie it is filled with drama and action.

Mani Ratnam is one of the big names in Tamil cinema today and we can say that all his fans had a lot of expectations from Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The trailer of the movie got a lot of positive feedback and has more than 11 million views on YouTube. Many also think that this movie will be Mani Ratnam’s biggest hit. the film has released today and here’s a look at what the audience has to say about the film.


Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has also been released in Telugu and will clash with Nani and Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Devadas at the Box Office.

