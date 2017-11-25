Chef Vikas Khanna shares heart-warming picture of woman breastfeeding young deer in Bishnoi

Mumbai: Chef Vikas Khanna has shared a heart-warming picture on social media of Bishnoi woman breastfeeding a young deer. The picture has gone viral.

He wrote on Twitter that the woman in picture breastfeeds many baby deers and saves their lives. He captioned the photo: “The greatest form of humanity is compassion” – A Bishnoi woman told me as she had breastfed and saved many orphaned and injured baby deers in her life in the deserts of Rajasthan, India. #HIGHESTRESPECT #BELOVEDINDIA

“The greatest form of humanity is compassion” – A Bishnoi woman told me as she had breastfed and saved many orphaned and injured baby deers in her life in the deserts of Rajasthan, India. #HIGHESTRESPECT #BELOVEDINDIA

A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:18am PST

This picture has been take in Jodhpur, recently. Chef Khanna is doing research work for his upcoming project ‘Beloved India’.

Fans of Khanna liked the picture very much. Within a day, it got 31K likes and 456 comments. People showered love and respect on the lady saying, “This is a great and best form of humanity”, while another said, “Lots of love & respect.” Yet another user simply responded with a brief but apt ‘Beautiful’ and another said, “Beautiful moments that we rarely witness.. Respect”.