Chef Vikas Khanna shares heart-warming picture of woman breastfeeding young deer in Bishnoi
Mumbai: Chef Vikas Khanna has shared a heart-warming picture on social media of Bishnoi woman breastfeeding a young deer. The picture has gone viral.
He wrote on Twitter that the woman in picture breastfeeds many baby deers and saves their lives. He captioned the photo: “The greatest form of humanity is compassion” – A Bishnoi woman told me as she had breastfed and saved many orphaned and injured baby deers in her life in the deserts of Rajasthan, India. #HIGHESTRESPECT #BELOVEDINDIA
This picture has been take in Jodhpur, recently. Chef Khanna is doing research work for his upcoming project ‘Beloved India’.
Fans of Khanna liked the picture very much. Within a day, it got 31K likes and 456 comments. People showered love and respect on the lady saying, “This is a great and best form of humanity”, while another said, “Lots of love & respect.” Yet another user simply responded with a brief but apt ‘Beautiful’ and another said, “Beautiful moments that we rarely witness.. Respect”.