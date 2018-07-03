Check out! When Sidharth Malhotra turns Parineeti Chopra’s stylist at Akash-Shloka’s engagment bash

Parineeti Chopra would have had an oops moment at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement party but thanks to Sidharth Malhotra, who came to her rescue at the last moment. Parineeti was looking stunning at the Ambani’s bash. Parineeti donned dhoti pants, pairing it with an off-shoulder crop top and a pallu clinched to the waist. But it looked like she was having troubles with her outfit as she kept pulling and tugging it off. But luckily, Sidharth came in time and saved her from having an oops moment.

Interestingly, Parineeti shared the photo of the incident as her Instagram story and captioned it as “Pari’s backup stylist (sic).” Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be soon sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor in the upcoming film ‘Namaste England’. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the flick is said to be a sequel to the 2007 film ‘Namastey London’. Sidharth and Parineeti shared screen space in the 2014 film, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ and now the duo are set to unite again for ‘Shotgun Shaadi’.