Check out! Tiger Salman and his tigress Katrina’s hot and sizzling chemistry on Vogue’s cover

As we all know that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai. Thus, the excitement level to see this hot reel life couple on the silver screen is on the high level. But do you know Sallu and Kat have again made everyone curious to watch their chemistry in the film?

Yes, recently, the Vogue Magazine’s December 2017’s issue has been released in which tiger and his tigress i.e Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are seen showing their hot and sizzling chemistry through the cover of the magazine.

Check out the Vogue Magazine’s December 2017’s cover:

Well, in this picture we can see Salman’s dapper look in a black round neck T-shirt teamed with denim. Just like Salman, Katrina too looking extremely hot and sexy in a sheer halter dress with a low back and red boots. Especially, Salman and Katrina’s sizzling chemistry can be reflected through their body posture, style and attitude.

After all, Salman and Katrina are coming together after a gap of 5 long years. Their upcoming Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it is all set to release on December 22, 2017.