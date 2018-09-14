Check out this throwback picture of young Mahesh Bhatt and kid Pooja Bhatt

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will turn 70 on September 20, but before that pre birthday celebrations have been started. And all thanks to her daughter Pooja Bhatt who is sharing throw back pictures of her father on Instagram and she will continue to share these pictures till Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday. The pictures are from the family album and seven more pictures are yet to come, “Seven days to my father’s 70’th birthday… seven pictures from the family album, one each day, leading up to the big day (Sept 20th),” reads Pooja’s caption.

The picture is very old, and we can see Pooja when she was a kid and we can also see young Mahesh Bhatt in it.

Pooja Bhatt is the eldest of Mahesh Bhatt’s children with his first wife Kiran (born as Loraine Bright). Alia and Shaheen Bhatt are his daughters with actress Soni Razdan.

For those who follow Pooja Bhatt’s Instagram closely will know that the actress is a big fan of throwback photos. She recently Instagramed a priceless photo with Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of 1996 film Chaahat and wrote: “I’ll cover you.” Don’t worry, the photo will explain the caption for you.

Pooja Bhatt made her debut in Bollywood in 1990 in the movie Daddy which was helmed by her father Mahesh Bhatt after which she featured in films such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Sadak. She made her debut as a director with 2003 film Paap. Pooja Bhatt is currently working on the sequel of Sadak.