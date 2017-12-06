Check Out: This is how mamu Abhishek Bachchan wished niece Navya Naveli Nanda on her 20th birthday
Abhishek Bachchan’s niece Navya Naveli Nanda turned 20 today and mamu Abhishek made her felt extra special with an adorable birthday post on Instagram. Sharing an old picture of Navya, Abhishek wrote a note to his favourite niece.
Abhishek addressed the note to “My favourite, to my niece, to my Navya” and wrote, “When did you grow from this to the elegant lady you are today? When did you grow from mamu picking you up from the airport to you coming to pick him up at the airport? When did you grow from mamu singing you to sleep to both of us staying up all night dancing? When did you grow from mamu shopping for you to you being my official shopper? When did you grow to decide that mamu still can’t treat you like the little bundle you used to be? When? To my favourite, to my niece, to my Navya…. Happy 20th Birthday little lady. Mamu loves you very much. P.S. I have my shopping list ready. Please be prepared!”
Navya Naveli is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. Interestingly, Navya was classmates with Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan at London’s Sevenoaks School. Navya has been hogging the limelight for a long time now and has become a social media star already. The 20-year-old has already become a favourite of the paparazzi and following her footsteps is Abhishek and Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya who knows how to pose for the shutterbugs.