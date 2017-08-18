Check Out: The Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s kiss that is breaking the internet

The internet works in mysterious ways. Some really eyeball grabbing posts are uploaded everyday but many of them never make news. Some of these do make it to the news, but after years. That’s what happened recently with regards to a kissing shot of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

The shot in question was a part of the photoshoot done by the two actors way back in 2015 for Vogue. It’s not a clear shot as such but a fan made the picture clear. This fan uploaded this picture with the hashtag #DeepVeer. ‘My entire existence got shook with this’ was the caption with this picture. In no time, this picture went viral and was happily shared by the fans of both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone worked together for the first time in 2013 in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela and ever since, they are believed to be a couple. But both actors never confirmed their relationship status. Two years later, they came together for Bajirao Mastani, also directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The director and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are collaborating once more for Padmavati, which will release this year on November 17.