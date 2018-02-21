Sasural Simar Ka actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, a reel-life jodi, are going to get hitched in real life too. The lovebirds fell in love on the sets of their show and will marry in the presence of their family and friends in Shoaib’s hometown in Bhopal.

The couple is going to tie the knot on February 22.The wedding rituals have already kicked off and, on Wednesday, the mehndi ceremony took place where the couple looked adorable together. The video and picture of the mehndi ceremony is trending online. In the video Ibrahim is seen dancing on ‘bole chudiyan bole Kangana’ song.

