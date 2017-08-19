Check out the motion poster of Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan

Mumbai: The motion poster of ‘Kedarnath’ starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Saif Ali Khan’s debutant daughter Sara Ali Khan is out.

The motion poster shows the Lord Shiv Trishul at Himalayas and it also show that, Love is a Pilgrimage’.

Talking about the film, director Abhishek Kapoor had earlier said, “Kedarnath is a love story that unfolds during the course of a pilgrimage. It’s important for me to look within and soak in the vast beauty of our country, culture and stories. India is a treasure trove of spiritual experiences that I want to present to the audience. This is a story that the world would love to watch.”

The actors are all set to commence shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s next. The image has also been shared by the director, who seems happy and feels, ‘there’s magic in the air.’

Abhishek Kapoor shared a photo of his Kedarnath stars Sara and Sushant and wrote, “#nicetomeetcha its real when actors begin readings and theres magic in the air #kedarnath #kriarj #balajitelefilms @GuyInTheSkyPics.”

The film will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and KriArj Entertainment. The pre-production has begun and the film is expected to release in June 2018.