Check out the love report of Bollywood couples in 2016

The cars might be bullet-proof; not so the hearts. Luckily, there appears to be no lasting damage, says NICHOLA PAIS, looking at the year’s balance sheet of love!

Knot now, darling (pic Ranveer Deepika)



Just as the stray tear was being wiped over the Deepika-Ranveer romance biting the dust over serious differences, the two proved they are so not history…yet. They recently toodled off to buy a car together, holding hands like besotted lovers and even leaning in for a quick peck after ensuring no pointing cameras. This does suggest that they are working through the issues raised by Deepika’s parallel Hollywood career, her refusal to verbally announce their relationship and the odd professional hiccup. If it’s a yes from the gorgeous ladylove, we’re sure he doesn’t mind waiting to be the “honourable family man” he dreams of becoming!

Tricky, sticky triangle

The love triangle of their onscreen debut, STUDENT OF THE YEAR, continues to bizarrely play out for real. The year saw Alia and Sidharth get very close. They rang in the New Year in New York, vacationed in London and basically behaved like a cosy twosome who didn’t want to spell it out to the world and preferred keeping everyone guessing.



The guessing game has gotten a little sticky now though, with rumours of growing distance between Alia and Sid. It gets stickier still if we are to go by reports that the smouldering embers between Alia and Varun Dhawan have been flaming gloriously ever since they reunited for the cameras for BADRINATH KI DULHANIYA. Naturally, this news is giving Natasha Dalal palpitations – the Dhawan dude’s sweetheart had spent the better part of the year tailing her BF but t’was evidently all in vain. Who will eventually be Dhawan Ki Dulhaniya?? The New Year might just hold the answer…

Rocking steady

Barely had the shockwaves died down after Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna, his wife of 15 years, announced their separation early this year, than the grist mills got down to business. Pooh-poohing Farhan’s claim that the split was a result of simply ‘growing apart over the years’, mission Cherchez La Femme kicked in. Aditi Rao Hydari, Kalki Koechlin and Shraddha Kapoor, these were the names gleefully thrown up. Many months later, only the last one still stuck… Proof, as it were, came in the form of the filmmaker-actor and the actress-singer supposedly throwing caution to the winds at her film’s success party in May and giving onlookers an eyeful with their dangerous dance-floor moves. They had supposedly also exited the party together – which is nearly akin to putting a ring on it, in image-conscious B-town! So, when Farhan now talks of the “certain kind of friendship” that has been forged between him and Shraddha over the months they have been working together, one hopes the feelings outlast the release of their upcoming ROCK ON

Happy endings



She has been rubbishing all talk of an impending marriage, but repeated sightings of Sonakshi and Bunty Sajdeh suggest that the girl is just being extra-careful this time around. The two had been an item back in 2012, but all the pressure had nipped it in the bud. Sajdeh’s divorced status, his multiple failed relationships, the considerable age gap between the two, and Mama Sinha’s qualms … all these have evidently now been laid to rest. As has the pesky ghost of her alleged relationship past with Arjun Kapoor… With Sona not signing on any more films after FORCE 2, NOOR and ITTEFAQ, she might well be preparing to waltz down the aisle with her beau in the new year. “Do you see a ring on my finger? No na? Then?” – that rejoinder of hers is doing nothing to squash the marriage murmurs!

Break & beyond

When the world expected a formal engagement since they had moved in together, this twosome had jaws dropping early this year by choosing to pull the plug on their 6-year-old relationship! Over the months that followed they tried to swallow their personal differences and complete shooting for JAGGA JASOOS. Kat tried hard to patch things up but he coolly advised she move on. She found release in gruelling gym routines. He stuck close to his buddies like Ayan Mukerji, even while calling her one of the most inspiring and motivating factors in his life. Neither has apparently moved on romantically. So with news of them spending extended time at two Diwali parties, and of him adjusting her curls at a photo shoot, there is hope that the two just might give themselves another chance.

Love under cover

She spent the year making the most dramatic fashion statements at every event in town, but it’s admirable to see how Sonam Kapoor kept her new alleged romantic involvement under the radar. The signs, though, were there to be seen… The mystery man whose hand she held in a family picture, the same man she entered the RUSTOM success party with, and whom she exchanged coy messages with on social media, she was clearly involved and showing him off in her subtle way. Don’t go expecting any public declarations of love, though. “I strongly feel that it (talking about one’s personal space) takes away from your private life, and the respect you need to give the person you love,” …is proof that we won’t be hearing too much about her Delhi-based businessman beau, Anand Ahuja who also owns the clothing brand Bhane. Full marks for this understated version of courtship – it sure beats the in-your-face-gone-tomorrow variety.

Destination: Romance

Wily Tiger Shroff kept strewing red herrings around with martial artistry. On one hand, he declared, “I like going out with her. I like going for coffee with her. But nothing more than that.” Then he did a back-flip and shared, “I don’t think I’m the kind of guy anyone would fall for,” before finishing, “I am so married to my work. It’s difficult to have a personal life with this kind of mindset.” Even as he was making these confusing claims, photographic proof emerged, nailing his white lies: he and supposed long-time girlfriend Disha Pattani, at a beach destination, and clearly together. The pussyfooting act is possibly just to keep the advising parents happy!