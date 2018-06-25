Check out! Taarak Mehta actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben’s baby girl’s first picture

Seven months after giving birth to her first child, the first picture of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben’s real daughter is out. One of the actress’ fan clubs has shared a picture of the seven-month-old daughter, who she named Stuti.

See the pic below:

World ❤️

A post shared by Disha Vakani (@disha.vakani) on Jun 22, 2018 at 7:56am PDT

Wrapped in a pink blanket, Disha’s dauhter looks extremely adorable. A few days ago, Disha along with her family had visited Tirupati Balaji temple to seek blessings. And now, post returning from the holy trip, the picture of the baby girl has been released.