Check out! Taarak Mehta actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben’s baby girl’s first picture

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 25, 2018 02:32 pm
Seven months after giving birth to her first child, the first picture of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben’s real daughter is out. One of the actress’ fan clubs has shared a picture of the seven-month-old daughter, who she named Stuti.

Wrapped in a pink blanket, Disha’s dauhter looks extremely adorable. A few days ago, Disha along with her family had visited Tirupati Balaji temple to seek blessings. And now, post returning from the holy trip, the picture of the baby girl has been released.

