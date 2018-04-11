Check out! Sunny Leone share sweetest message for hubby Daniel Weber on 7th Wedding Anniversary

New Delhi: Canadian born, Indian actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber completed seven years of their married life on Wednesay. Sunny shared her wedding picture on her Twitter handle, with a sweet message for her husband.

The caption read, 7yrs ago we vowed in front of God to always love each other no matter what life throws at us!I can say that I love you more today then I did that day!We are on this crazy journey of life together!Love you so much @DanielWeber99 Happy Anniversary!!

— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) April 11, 2018

The duo is parents of three children – daughter Nisha, whom they adopted last year, and twin boys, Noah and Asher, who were born via surrogacy last month. Sunny was last seen in ‘Tera Intezaar’ and is now all set to make her Tamil film debut with ‘Veeramadevi.’