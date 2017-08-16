On Saturday, we reported how Yamla Pagla Deewana’s third part, titled ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se’, has quietly gone on floors in Hyderabad. Bobby Deol and his father Dharmendra were spotted shooting for this film in a Sholay-styled scooter with sidecar and the interesting picture spread rapidly. However, Dharmendra’s other son, the very famous Sunny Deol, who is an integral part of /Yamla Pagla Deewana/ franchise, was missing as he was not a part of the schedule.

But Sunny Deol has now joined the father and brother on the sets of the film in Hyderabad. To celebrate this occasion, Bobby Deol posted a lovely picture with Sunny Deol on Twitter. It shows both posing lovingly with Sunny Deol sporting a moustache.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s first part released in 2011 and was directed by Samir Karnik. It turned out to be a huge hit, prompting the makers to make Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. It released in 2013 and was directed by Sangeeth Sivan. However, the sequel flopped at the box office. Yet, the Deols went ahead and are making the third part of it. It is directed by Navaniat Singh, a reputed Punjabi filmmaker. Before Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Sunny and Bobby Deol will be seen in Poster Boys, directed by Shreyas Talpade, and releasing on September 8.