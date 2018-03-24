Check out! Sumeet Vyas’ never seen before Dj Rock-esh in High Jack

The first stoner comedy film of Bollywood has released an image, introducing Sumeet Vyas their main character of the film as DJ Rakesh. Sumeet is a digital sensation and has played various characters which were loved by the audience. He is someone who is a part to bring the change in the digital contents in India.

Rakesh Saluja aka Sumeet Vyas who will be returning to the silver screen with High Jack will be seen playing a Wannabe DJ – DJ Rock-esh aka DJ Rakshas in the film.

The image released by the makers gives us a detailed description of Sumeet’s character in the film. Where his passion is described as, “Main ek Dhamaakedar party mein bajaun aur sab mera gaana sunke pagla jaye” High Jack revolves around a bunch of first-time hijackers, trying to hijack a plane.

The first-timers along with the passengers accidentally get high, which results in a series of very funny, whacky series of events. The film which is a trippy stoner comedy stars Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Seygall in the pivotal roles. High Jack marks the entry of Viu, the leading international OTT Video Service, into films. High Jack also marks the directorial debut of Akarsh Khurana in Bollywood.

Produced by Phantom films in association with Viu, High jack directed by Akarsh Khurana is slated to release on 20th April 2018.