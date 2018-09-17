Check out! Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s wedding pictures will make your day

Popular web series ‘Permanent Roommates’ and ‘TVF Tripling’ actor Sumeet Vyas and TV actress Ekta Kaul got married on September 15 in Jammu and Kashmir. After dating for a long time, Sumeet and Ekta decided to give their relationship an official status of marriage in an elaborate traditional wedding.

The pictures of Sumeet and Ekta’s wedding have been breaking the internet as the couple are looking gorgeous in every frame. Earlier, Sumeet had married to actress Shivani Tanksale but soon after, they soon called it quits.

See pics:

Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, Sumeet Vyas had said, “My family really adores Ekta. When we met her folks in Jammu, we were floored by their love and hospitality. We were like, let’s not try to compete with them. We are planning a warm and intimate wedding ceremony.” Sumeet also couldn’t stop praising Ekta and shared, “Ekta is not pretentious and she speaks her mind. She is honest and that is good and sometimes a bit taxing (smiles), but for most part, it is the best. I have never been so poetically in love before. We really care about each other and she has a lot of love to give. At first, I didn’t know how to receive it… I couldn’t believe that I was worthy of so much love. It’s only with time that I have realised that it’s for real and one day, I might be able to convince myself that I genuinely deserve all this love and care. Ekta has this innocence and that’s the most endearing part about her. I can’t believe when she says she has a crush on me because she is herself so pretty.”

Well, 2018 has so far been a wedding year for big celebs. From Sonam Kapoor to Neha Dhupia and now Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wedding too is on the cards.

Happy married life, Sumeet and Ekta!