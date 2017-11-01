Check out: Suhana with Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor head to Alibaug for Shah Rukh’s 52nd birthday bash

It’s that time of the year when the nation celebrated King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan‘s birthday with full pomp and show. Shah Rukh Khan will be turning 52 on November 3rd and the celebrations for his grand birthday have already begun.

Before making his annual appearance for the thousands of fans at his residence Mannat in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan will be heading to his Alibaug farmhouse where all the celebrations will take place.

On Wednesday afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and wife Gauri Khan were spotted at the Gateway of India in Mumbai as they headed to Alibaug. Suhana Khan was seen in white t-shirt and shorts while heading to her boat. Also snapped was Suhana’s best friend Ananya Panday who looked gorgeous in a dress and sneakers.



Besides them, Sussanne Khan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda were also seen at Gateway of India heading for Alibaug at SRK’s farmhouse for midnight birthday celebrations.