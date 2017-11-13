Check out: Sridevi’s surprise birthday party for Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor turned 63 in style earlier this week. On November 11 he flew down some of his closest friends to Chennai for an intimate birthday get-together where the food and the drinks and the reminiscences flowed freely.

Says Boney, “It was entirely Sri’s idea to have the party in Chennai. Having it in Mumbai would’ve meant inviting a minimum of 500 people. We wanted a more cosy intimate get together where we could meet up and talk with old friends. So Sri organized this birthday party at our residence in Chennai.”

The party was attended by Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s closest friends. These included politician Amar Singh, Punit Goenka & his wife Shreeyasi Goenka, Sanjay Reddy & his wife Pinky Reddy, A R Rahman & his wife Saira, Javed Akhtar & Shabana Azmi, Kamal Hassan, Manish Malhotra, Gauri Shinde & R. Balki, Mom director Ravi Udyawar and wife Kalpana, writer Rumi & his wife Hanan Jaffery, Rajat Rawail & his wife Bhavna, Priyaranjan, Akash Chawla & Vibha Chopra. And Sridevi’s sister Srilata & her husband Sanjay Ramaswami.

Says Boney, “It was all done by Sri and my two daughter Jhanvi and Khushi. They are the anchors of my life and they made sure all my close friends were present at the get-together.”

Boney is not much of a drinker. But his guests sure were.