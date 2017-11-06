Check out: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja make a cute pair in this photo

The celebrity relationships in Bollywood have always been an interesting topic. Over the years, many celebrities have kept their private lives away from the limelight while others have been public. One such rumoured couple, who has been in the limelight but have not accepted their relationship publicly, is Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor has always been vocal about her career and work but has been tight-lipped about her personal life. But, the story has changed in the past year. The actress has been rumoured to be dating Anand Ahuja. The rumours have been rife that Sonam has been dating Anand Ahuja, who is the owner of a Delhi based shoe brand. Time and again, they have been seen together at events, parties and on vacations together. Although very much private about their love life, their social media PDA always has cutest moments.

On Saturday, Sonam Kapoor shared a couple videos and photograph on her Instagram story while they had a chilled out day together. Smiling in a selfie, the rumoured couple looked happy. They went to a park and went on kids’ slide and had a pretty chilled out weekend together.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has been filming Veere Di Wedding with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is set to arrive on May 18, 2018.