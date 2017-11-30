Check Out! Shah Rukh Khan’s recent pic from the sets of Aanand L Rai’s film will make you curious

As we all know that Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have already started shooting for Aanand L Rai’s most ambitious project in which SRK will be seen playing a dwarf. Interestingly, ever since its announcement, SRK fans have been curious to know how he will be transforming himself into dwarf character. And guess what, Shah Rukh has finally given an answer to his fans’ curiosity.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture from the sets of Aanand L Rai’s film on Twitter. He wrote, “From the sets of @aanandlrai film. Techno Dolly,chroma screens & gizmos galore…”

From the sets of @aanandlrai film. Techno Dolly,chroma screens & gizmos galore… pic.twitter.com/S91FFn1JGB

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 29, 2017

Well, this caption gives us a hint that the film is going to be fully loaded with VFX and special effects. After all, like FAN, this time too, SRK will be seen experimenting with his character with the help of Visual Effects. In this picture, we can clearly see SRK’s legs with another lady who is wearing saree. That lady seems like Katrina Kaif as reportedly, Kat will be seen playing herself in the film.

Moreover, Anushka Sharma will also be seen playing a role of a mentally challenged girl. Interestingly, Aanand L Rai’s film which is tentatively titled as Dwarf film will also be having special appearances of actresses like Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Deepika Padukone and so on.

After seeing this picture, we must say that the film is going to be extra special for SRK, Katrina, Anushka and their fans.