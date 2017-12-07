Check out Saqib Saleem’s killer 8 pack abs and decide your New Year fitness resolution 

Saqib Saleem, who will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Race 3, has been giving many fitness goals to many youngsters. After working hard in the gym, the actor has managed to get 8 pack abs with perfection.

Reportedly, Saqib has also lost 8 kilos for 8 pack abs in just 4 months. Interestingly, we can see Saqib’s chiseled body with a perfect physique. Earlier, Saqib was not so much interested to get a fit body. His fear of workout made him disinterested. In an interview with GQ magazine, Saqib told, “I looked at myself; I was really out of shape and knew instantly that I didn’t want to look like this. So I started working out. Along the way, I signed Race 3. So that was a motivation. I thought to myself, now that I have joined such a big franchise, might as well look my best. It took me about four months for that weight loss. And when I look at myself now, I feel like it was worth it.”

See some solid pics of an upcoming hot hunk of Bollywood:

Good morning from me and my sneaky abs.. #thisweathergotmelike #ihavethebestbadidea #newvibeisntgoinganywhere Pic- @errikosandreou Styling- @theanisha Hair- @r26deveera A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:27pm PST

Put your best foot forward!! #mondaymotivation @rahulraakesh A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on Nov 27, 2017 at 12:53am PST

Another one from @rahulraakesh .. video out soon.. watch this space #berelentless #fithaitohhithai A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on Nov 24, 2017 at 8:51pm PST

It took me 3 and a half months to get to this .. Thanks a lot to all the lovely ppl who guided me through this transformation @vilayathusain @waquaralam @ashmeet_kharbanda_aj #berelentless #newvibe A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:28am PST

This is only for my jaaneman @shanoosharmarahihai .. ok haan !! Ufffff #shanootusharmamat ❤️❤️ A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on Nov 16, 2017 at 11:47pm PST

Looking at the world through tinted glasses #newvibe #soshady A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on Nov 16, 2017 at 4:52am PST

I wonder if this #newvibe is working? @rahuljhangiani @theanisha A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on Nov 4, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

Ready for RACE like.. #newvibe #letsseewhowinsthisrace #letsdothis #smokingisinjurioustohealth A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on Oct 25, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

Just casually showing off.. #nonchalantly #newvibe A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

Happy Diwali 💥💥#dontburncrackersburncalories #Repost @theanisha (@get_repost) ・・・ We took being a pataka to a whole new level this Diwali 💥💥 💥 #lookathim #newbestfriend #youarewelcomeladies A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on Oct 19, 2017 at 4:08am PDT

Happy birthday to the wolf 🐺 of our pack!! Love you bhai !! Tu bahut sahi aadmi hai yaar!! Miss you !! Big hug!! @nikhilsabharwal12 Ps- I bloody envy your body !! 😂❤️ A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on Jul 11, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

Earlier, Saqib was only known for his solid acting skills but now after seeing his chiseled body and killer abs, we must say that Saqib will surely rank among the hottest hunks of Bollywood.