Check out Saqib Saleem's killer 8 pack abs and decide your New Year fitness resolution 

Check out Saqib Saleem’s killer 8 pack abs and decide your New Year fitness resolution 

— By Sumit Rajguru | Dec 07, 2017 03:11 pm
Saqib Saleem, who will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Race 3, has been giving many fitness goals to many youngsters. After working hard in the gym, the actor has managed to get 8 pack abs with perfection.

Reportedly, Saqib has also lost 8 kilos for 8 pack abs in just 4 months. Interestingly, we can see Saqib’s chiseled body with a perfect physique. Earlier, Saqib was not so much interested to get a fit body. His fear of workout made him disinterested. In an interview with GQ magazine, Saqib told, “I looked at myself; I was really out of shape and knew instantly that I didn’t want to look like this. So I started working out. Along the way, I signed Race 3. So that was a motivation. I thought to myself, now that I have joined such a big franchise, might as well look my best. It took me about four months for that weight loss. And when I look at myself now, I feel like it was worth it.”

See some solid pics of an upcoming hot hunk of Bollywood:


Put your best foot forward!! #mondaymotivation @rahulraakesh

A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on

Another one from @rahulraakesh .. video out soon.. watch this space #berelentless #fithaitohhithai

A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on

This is only for my jaaneman @shanoosharmarahihai .. ok haan !! Ufffff #shanootusharmamat ❤️❤️

A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on

Looking at the world through tinted glasses #newvibe #soshady

A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on

I wonder if this #newvibe is working? @rahuljhangiani @theanisha

A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on

Ready for RACE like.. #newvibe #letsseewhowinsthisrace #letsdothis #smokingisinjurioustohealth

A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on

Just casually showing off.. #nonchalantly #newvibe

A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem) on

Earlier, Saqib was only known for his solid acting skills but now after seeing his chiseled body and killer abs, we must say that Saqib will surely rank among the hottest hunks of Bollywood.

 

