Check out! Salman Khan’s latest still from Tiger Zinda Hai will give you major reason to scare

Tiger Zinda Hai is definitely the biggest action entertainer ever. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s death-defying action sequences add to the edge-of-the-seat thrill that the film has to offer. Now, it seems like Salman just took the action benchmark several notches higher with information revealing that the superstar has pulled off his most dangerous action sequence to date with a pack of wild wolves! Beat that!

“Salman has been pushing the envelope in action over the years now and in Tiger Zinda Hai, he has just taken it to a whole new level. Salman has pulled off a brilliant action sequence with a pack of wolves! This will take the excitement of seeing the film to a whole new level as people haven’t seen this kind of action at all,” informs the source.

Right from the first look of the film, Yash Raj Films made it clear that it is going more than the extra mile to ensure that their forthcoming spy drama, Tiger Zinda Hai, sets a new benchmark in action entertainers. And it clearly looks like the fans are in for a visual extravaganza!

“The scene has been shot in the snow-capped forests of Austria. The international action crew took all cautionary measures to ensure the wolves are well taken care of and that security measures were on point. This is a dangerous sequence and the crew spent months planning this with specialized wolf trainers. The action crew lead by visionary action choreographer Tom Struthers has pulled off the unimaginable,” adds the source.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Tiger’s encounter with the wolves marks one of the most important chapters in the film. The idea was to do something which has never been seen on the Indian screen and give Tiger’s character an edge. This is a very dramatic chase and action sequence that Tiger has with pack real wolves.”

The much-awaited action entertainer, Tiger Zinda Hai, is set to release on December 22.