Check out: Salman Khan shows off his paintings at his chalet in Bigg Boss 11 house

Salman Khan surely is one busy man hopping from one place to another. The actor is hosting the new season of the reality show, Bigg Boss. Every now and then, Salman chooses to give some Bigg Boss inside sneak peeks.

It is known that Salman Khan has his own app called Being in Touch where he gives an inside glimpse of his day to day life, work life, set sneak peeks etc. Today, he shared a couple of pictures of his paintings from his chalet at the Bigg Boss house. The paintings are of Salman as he has posed in front of one of them. Sharing one of the painting pictures, he captioned it, “Paintings at my chalet at Bigg house.”

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently in Greece shooting for a song with Katrina Kaif for his upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is scheduled to release on December 22, 2017.