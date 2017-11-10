Check out: Salman Khan kickstarts shooting for Race 3 in Mumbai
The buzz around Race 3 is just increasing day by day as the film is touted to be made on a big scale and will be a multi-starrer. The third installment Race 3 has finally gone on floors.
Producer Ramesh Taurani’s action franchise ‘Race 3’ headlined by Salman Khan went on floors on Thursday morning in Mumbai. We came across a photograph of Salman Khan on the sets of the film at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai with producer Ramesh Taurani. Donning a simple black t-shirt and denim, the actor was having his coffee while others shot for a scene.
Although Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez were not required on the first day, they were present for the mahurat shot which was a high voltage action sequence. Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah, apparently, shot a robbery sequence for which two sets were built with a tunnel joining them.
Directed by Remo D’souza, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are scheduled to begin shooting for Race 3 from November 12. After the first schedule, the cast and crew will head to Abu Dhabi in January 2018.