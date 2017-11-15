Check Out! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s ‘SWAG’ in the first look of Tiger Zinda Hai’s song

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer upcoming Christmas release Tiger Zinda Hai has been creating buzz among the masses for many reasons. But this look of Salman and Katrina has definitely given addition to the curiosity of why we need to watch this film in cinemas.

Well, recently, the makers of Tiger Zinda Hai has released the first look of Tiger Zinda Hai’s first song, Swag Se Karenge Sab Ka Swagat in which Salman and Katrina can be seen in their unique ‘swag’. The makers shared this picture of their Instagram account and wrote, “Tiger & Zoya are back after 5 years, with oodles of #Swag😎”

Whoa, we can see how Sallu and Kat are looking extremely hot and sexy in this first look in which they have donned the military attire of green shades. Moreover, their swag and chic avatar will make this winter hot and be happening for all. After all, the song’s catchy name has definitely made fans curious about it. Reportedly, director of Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali Abbas Zafar has paid attention to the smallest of details for this number in which 100 dancers will be part of this number from the countries like Greece, France, Trinidad & Tobago.

We must say that Tiger Zinda Hai is itself a special film for many reasons. After all, Salman and Katrina are reuniting after 5 years. Moreover, after doing Mashallah together, they are all set to raise the level on the top with this new song, Swag Se Karenge Sab Ka Swagat. Well, Tiger Zinda Hai is a spy drama which is all set to release on December 22, 2017. The trailer of the film has already loved by many. Thus, it would be interesting to see how fans would want to see Salman and Katrina’s Swag in Swag Se Karenge Sab Ka Swagat.