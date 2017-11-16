Check out romance king Shah Rukh Khan’s pics with leading ladies Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is known as King of romance in Bollywood. He has act in many romantic films in Bollywood, and has romanced most of her leading ladies of the last two decades.

Recently, Shah Rukh shared a photo on his social media page where he hugs two beautiful heroines Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

Shah Rukh wrote a caption, “Hard day at work…waltzing with the lovely Katrina & a hug from beautiful Deepika. And they say actors have it easy !!!”

Hard day at work…waltzing with the lovely Katrina & a hug from beautiful Deepika. And they say actors have it easy !!! pic.twitter.com/S6e3LsNRIA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 16, 2017



Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with SRK from Farah Khan’s film ‘Om Shanti Om’. Further, they worked together in Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Katrina worked with Shah Rukh in Yash Chopra film ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ and currently they are in Anand L Rai’s next venture, which is untitled yet.

Also, Anushka Sharma will feature in Anand L Rai’s film. Pictures like these will make the wait bearable.