Check out: Priyanka Chopra enjoys pool time with her cute niece in Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra has been keeping busy with the shooting of the third season of her crime drama series, Quantico in New York City. However, Priyanka took some time off from the busy schedule to celebrate Thanksgiving this past weekend.

While spending the weekend with friends and family, Priyanka Chopra also reunited with her little niece Krishna. Sharing a photograph with her little girl as her Instagram story, Priyanka spent the day at the poolside. Amused by her niece, she wrote, “When bae is so funny, she doesn’t even know it.”

On the work front, Quantico will have a smaller season and a mid-season premiere. Besides this, Priyanka Chopra has already wrapped up her next film Isn’t It Romantic which stars Adam Devine, Liam Hemsworth, and Rebel Wilson. It is slated to release on February 14, 2019.