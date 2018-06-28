Check out pictures of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre engagement ceremony; Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs attend event

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta will get engaged officially on June 30, but before that, a pre-engagement bash has been organised and all most all Bollywood celebs are making their way to the party. The pictures from the pre-engagement are going viral on social media, and we can see Shah Rukh Khan, Ali Bhatt, Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor attending the event.

On Wednesday night, Ambani and Mehta family have organised a pre-engagement Mehendi ceremony for the duo. Interestingly, the ceremony was attended by celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and others.