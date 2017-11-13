Check out! Parineeti Chopra’s corporate look in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’

New Delhi: After treating fans with the first look of Arjun Kapoor from ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, the makers on Monday unveiled Parineeti Chopra’s corporate avatar in the film.

The ‘Golmaal Again’ star looks classy in a black-and-white striped shirt and a black blazer which she paired with a black pencil skirt. The black spectacles add a geeky touch to her character.

The official Twitter handle of the movie shared the pictures with the caption, “Presenting @ParineetiChopra in an all-new, never-seen-before avatar in #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar | @SAPFTheFilm.”

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ is set to reunite Parineeti with her ‘Ishaqzaade’ co-star after a gap of six years.