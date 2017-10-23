Check out new poster of Kapil Sharma’s ‘Firangi’; trailer to be out tomorrow

Mumbai: The new poster of comedian Kapil Sharma’s upcoming film ‘Firangi’ was out today. Kapil Sharma raised the excitement of audience when he announced ‘Firangi’ and the fans are eagerly waiting to see Kapil on the silver screen with his second film.

The poster reveals that the Firangi trailer will be out on October 24, 2017. It’s already created a buzz and excitement with the first motion poster in which Kapil is kicking the butt of Firangi.

In the second poster, Kapil Sharma is happily riding in a car while Firangi is a driver. Kapil shared the poster on Twitter along with the caption, Firangi is coming tmrw 😎stay tuned for the #firangitrailertomorrow @TheMovieFirangi @ishidutta @jatindershah10 @dhingra_rajiv @Monica_Gill1

The movie also stars Arbaaz Khan and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Elli Avram and it is slated to release on November 24, 2017.