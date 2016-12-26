Check out Mahira Khan’s unique promotional strategy for Raees

Readers may recall the uncertainty that was looming over the release of the Karan Johar’s film Ae Dil hai Mushkil, because of the MNS’ uproar over the inclusion of the Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the film. Well, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was not the only film to have a Pakistani actor. Up for release is the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, which has the Pakistani actress Mahira Khan as its leading lady. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan met with the MNS head honcho Raj Thackeray and assured him that Mahira Khan won’t be promoting the film.

It now seems that, the film’s heroine Mahira Khan has found an alternate and out of the box solution to promote the film. On her social media account, she posted the adjoining photograph that has her wearing a T-Shirt, jacket and trousers. What is unique about the photograph is its caption that says ‘Battery Saala :)’, which also happens to be one of the famous dialogues that has caught on from the film’s trailer.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees stars Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on January 25 next year.