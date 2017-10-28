Check out: Lisa Haydon takes her 5-month-old son Zack to the beach

Lisa Haydon, who has starred in films like Aisha, Queen and Housefull 3, has been enjoying this new phase in her life of being a mommy. The model-turned- actress welcomed her first son with husband Dino Lalvani on May 17, 2017.

Lisa Haydon has been very public about her pregnancy and post- pregnancy life. She shares many cutesy moments with her son Zack. On Friday, Lisa shared a photograph of herself holding her son in her arms as they enjoyed swimming at the beach. Without any caption, she let the cute mom and son moment do the talking.

Lisa Haydon had also shared another picture of herself doing a hand stand in a bikini whilst enjoying the sunset. On the work front, Lisa Haydon was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor– Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which was directed by Karan Johar. She was also seen in a web series called The Trip.