Check out: Kriti Sanon transforms into Madhuri Dixit’s Mohini for Lip Sing Battle

Bareilly Ki Barfi actress Kriti Sanon, who will be seen facing off Rajkummar Rao in Lip Sing Battle, recently, got dressed up as her idol Madhuri Dixit where she performed to her popular song, ‘Ek Do Teen’. Kriti Sanon has been a massive fan of Madhuri Dixit since childhood and would often emulate the actress in front of her mirror.

Kriti took to Instagram and posted a boomerang video doing the hook step of the song and also wrote about how her performance was dedicated to Madhuri Dixit. Dressed as Mohini from Tezaab, Kriti wrote, “My #Mohini moment with #EkDoTeen on #LipsingBattle.. Have always been a huge #MadhuriDixit fan! This was for you @madhuridixitnene ma’am! Love you!

After finishing the shooting of the episode, she shared a couple of photographs with Farah Khan and her Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao. She captioned them, “Was so much fun being on LipSing Battle with the most loving @farahkhankunder ma’am❤️ .. battling it out with my ever sporting Bareilly ke Vidrohi ji @rajkummar_rao ????!!” It will be interesting to see Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao get into the battle mode on Farah Khan’s Lip Sing Battle during the final week of the first season.