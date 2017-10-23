Check out Karishma Sharma’s extremely hot pictures!

ALT Balaji’s horrex show, Ragini MMS Returns is making news for constantly pushing the envelope in the digital space. After the steamy lovemaking scene featuring Karishma Sharma and Siddharth Gupta went viral, the former’s hot pictures are the next thing to break the internet.

Amidst the buzz surrounding the show, Karishma has raised the oomph quotient to another level. Clad in lingerie that reveals more than it hides, the gorgeous actress seems unapologetic about skin-show. However, the confidence to flaunt her body didn’t come easily. Karishma followed a strict diet and adhered to a gym routine to make for a jaw-dropping pinup girl.

Says Karishma, “I can eat all day. I’m a big foodie. But since I’m in the business, I have to maintain my body and look a certain way.”

Often asked the secret to her hot body, Karishma advices, “I would suggest everyone to eat the right kind of food and stick to a gym routine. If you’re too busy for gym, yoga is the best option.”

Produced by ALTBalaji, directed by Suyash Vadhavkar, featuring Karishma Sharma, Siddharth Gupta, Riya Sen, Nishant Malkani, Dilnaz Irani, Priyanka Bora and several others, Ragini MMS Returns will be streaming on ALTBalaji’s app on the 19th of October, 2017.