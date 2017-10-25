Free Press Journal
Check out: Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha bhangra moves in Veere Di Wedding second poster

By Mamta Sonar | Oct 25, 2017 10:21 am
Mumbai: The maker of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ has released the second poster feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles.

The second poster show that, all beautiful ladies are decked up in a sherwani and gave a bhangra moves. In a poster Sonam look super excited while Kareena and Shikha looks cute and Swara look matured in the film, that keep an eye on a girls.

The first poster was release on Tuesday shows the girls looks adorable in an Indian attire and getting ready for the wedding time. In picture, the actor faces does not look properly as they sonam covered Kareena face with a foldable fan.

The movie tells the story of four girls who share a unique bond and expresses their emotions in their own inimitable way. It celebrates the lives of these four women. Veere Di Wedding will focus on the character of Kareena, who is set to marry in the movie. Sumeet Vyas will play Bebo’s love interest/fiancé. Well the film looks like a happy movie with a bit of drama and it mainly deals with the theme of friendship.

Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding is still on floors and the cast and crew just successfully wrapped their Delhi schedule. The Film slated to released in 2018.

