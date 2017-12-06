Check Out! Janhvi Kapoor spotted going out for lunch with Dhadak’s crew members
As soon as Janhvi Kapoor started making public appearances wearing glamorous and stylish clothes, she caught worldwide attention. The eldest daughter of Sridevi complimented her mother very well during these appearances and had her own style and appeal that was noticed. Her fan following increased instantly and it was a matter of time till she signed her first film. During the promotions of ‘MOM’, there was not a single interview of Sridevi wherein she was not asked about her daughter’s impending film debut. Finally, her long-awaited debut was announced few weeks ago. She is all set to make a grand debut in ‘Dhadak’, opposite Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter. The film went on floors a few days ago in Udaipur.
Today, we came across a picture from the sets of the film that’s surely a must visit. It shows Janhvi Kapoor posing with crew members of ‘Dhadak’ while they were out for lunch. The location is nice and beautiful. Janhvi looks lovely in her pink sweatshirt and is sporting a cute smile.
Dhadak is the official remake of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster ‘Sairat’. It is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan, who made a mark with ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. Incidentally, Sairat also featured two debutants – Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar – and both became sensations after the film released. Whether the same happens with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter remains to be seen. ‘Dhadak’ is all set to release on July 6, 2018.