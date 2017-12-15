Check out: It’s a wrap for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic in Cape Town

Ranbir Kapoor has been quite busy lately while shooting and prepping for his upcoming projects. Recently, the actor had headed to Cape Town to shoot some portions of Sanjay Dutt biopic. The actor was even seen working out in the gym and taking a long drive with his trainer when they were off the set.

Now, it has been learned that Ranbir Kapoor has wrapped Cape Town schedule. The actor returned to Mumbai on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, they wrapped up the film schedule and celebrated it a group picture. Everyone is seen smiling in the picture including Ranbir Kapoor and director Rajkumar Hirani. One can see them together in which Ranbir is sporting a black t-shirt with sunglasses.

Ranbir Kapoor has been shooting for the biopic for a while now. The actor has gone through tremendous transformation for the film. Sporting the look from his younger days to recent times, the transformation has been incredible. The film also stars Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor amongst others. While one waits for the trailer and the film, it is slated to release next year.

Besides this biopic, Ranbir Kapoor has been prepping for Ayan Mukerji’s superhero flick Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and is slated for August 15, 2019.