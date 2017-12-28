Check Out! Inside pictures of Surveen Chawla’s dreamy wedding

‘Hate Story 2’ actress Surveen Chawla shocked one and all when she announced that she got married two years back. Till then no one knew that the beautiful actress had already tied the knot with entrepreneur Akshay Thakker in Italy in 2015. Surveen met Akshay through a common friend in 2013 and they fell in love.

And now we got our hands on a few beautiful pictures from their wedding and they actually look gorgeous together. On the other hand, looking at the pictures, it looks like it was a dreamy affair. As every bride, Surveen was looking pretty wearing white-off shoulder bridal gown with low-cut neckline and three ruffled layers on the skirt, while Akshay looked dapper in black tuxedo. Surveen always wanted to have a white wedding in a chapel located in a picturesque castle and looks like Italy was the perfect destination. Surveen also planned everything, from clothes to the décor to the invites and the wedding destination. However, the couple wanted it to be royal yet simple and that’s what they went ahead with.

To those who don’t know Surveen, she started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s TV Show ‘Kahin To Hoga’ (2003-07). Later was seen in shows like ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’, ‘Kaajjal’ and latest was Anil Kapoor’s ’24’. Surveen debuted in Bollywood in 2011 film ‘Hum Tum Shabana’. She did several films before she landed the lead role in ‘Hate Story 2’, which became her breakthrough film. Her last Bollywood film was ‘Parched’, co-starring Radhika Apte and Tanishtha Chatterjee. She was last seen in short film Chhuri with Anurag Kashyap and Tisca Chopra.

Check out beautiul bride Surveen’s wedding pictures here: