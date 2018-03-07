Check out! How much ‘wink’ girl Priya Prakash Varrier earns from her Instagram post

Priya Prakash Varrier, popularly known for the song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’, is making a lot of money thanks to her popularity. Many companies are approaching her to promote their products on her Instagram account and ready to pay mammoth price.

According to reports that are doing rounds, Priya is getting Rs 8 lakh per promotional post on Instagram. Interestingly, she has surpassed some of the biggest Bollywood celebs when it comes to promotional earning. She became more popular after the release of her first song which was much loved by everyone.

Considering that Priya’s first film is not released yet, it is a remarkable achievement for the budding Malayalam actress. She gone past the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylie Jenner to take the top spot in gathering maximum followers on Instagram in a single day.