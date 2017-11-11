Check out hot and sizzling pictures of the soon-to-be-married South actress Namitha

South actress Namitha is all set to tie a knot with her beau Veerendra on November 24 and the announcement was made on Namitha’s Instagram account. The actress has uploaded a video with her friends and even a statement was out which reads, “Hi Everyone, am sure by now you have heard that Veera and I are getting married on November 24 @Thiruppathi. Veera is my best friend and my soulmate. He is a producer and an aspiring actor”.

The actress made her debut in actor-turned politician Vijaykant-starrer Engal Anna in 2004 and went on to essay roles with several top Tamil actors. She participated in the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss aired by Vijay TV. Namitha, in her 30s, said she was introduced to Veera by another common friend Sashidhar Babu last year. The actress said Veera and she shared “similar life goals”, common love for travelling, trekking. “…I thank each and everyone of you, who has been my support system since day one and we both seek your love and blessings”, she said. In a short video that was released in social media, the actress announced her marriage and also introduced Veera. But before that, check out her Instagram pictures which are hot and beautiful, and it will be a treat to all her fans. She has set the screen on fire with her glamorous and bold roles.

On work front Namitha will be seen in Pottu in which she is playing a role of an antagonist. The movie also stars Bharath, Ineya and Srushti Dange. She was last seen in the 2016 film Ilamai Oonjal. Her boyfriend is also an aspiring actor and describes himself as ‘Supermodel, Rising Star, Film Producer’ in his Instagram bio. Namitha was one of the high-profile contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil. The show was immensely popular among audience as it was peppered with controversy.

