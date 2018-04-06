Check out ‘Gully Boy’ Ranveer Singh’s new rap video; does it give you ‘Divine’ feeling?

Ranveer Singh’s new rap video on social media will surely make his fans happy. ‘Padmavaat’ actor is working along with director Zoya Akhtar for her upcoming film ‘Gully Boy’ and sources said that the actor is working hard to get into the character. The film is about popular rap artist Vivian Fernandes who is known by his stage name Divine. As reported by the IB Times, the actor is also spending time with the rap artists.

The film also stars ‘Student of The Year’ actress Alia Bhatt. This will be Singh’s first film with the actress. The actor said to a leading magazine, “This is my first feature film with Alia Bhatt, my second with Zoya Akhtar… two extremely talented people. It’s a space never explored before, a space I relate to. I have a special place in my heart for Hip Hop. It’s a story of underdogs – these two kids, who grow up in tough conditions only to find expression in art and music. I believe it could have only been me in this role. Rapping has been a side skill ever since school.”

The actor posted the rap video on April 5, Thursday and tagged the rapper, Divine. Talking about actor’s interest in Hip-Hop and rap, the artist said to Mid-Day, “Ranveer genuinely loves hip-hop (music). Currently, we are listening to music and jamming together.”

After Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’, Ranveer Singh will be working with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’ starring Sara Ali Khan. He said to Indian Express, “I am very nervous because it is not easy to perform in mainstream films and it’s not easy to make one either. It could be called my biggest solo outing. It is my first ‘in and as’ film.”