Check out: Gippy Grewal looks unrecognizable as Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Joginder Singh

Seven Colors Motion Pictures in association with Saga Music and Unisys Infosolutions has released the first look of the film Subedar Joginder Singh. It is nation’s first ever biopic on a Param Vir Chakra Awardee which will be released in three languages other than Punjabi, that is, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It’s a multi-starrer film featuring Gippy Grewal, Guggu Gill, Kulwinder Billa, Aditi Sharma, Rajvir Jawanda, Roshan Prince, Karamjit Anmol, Sardar Sohi and other contemporary artists. This film is scheduled to release in summers 2018.

Subedar Joginder Singh served the British Indian Army pre-independence and later in the Indian Army. He fought for the independence of the nation and then fought to keep that independence intact and before achieving martyrdom he fought for the honour of India, in 1962 when China infiltrated in the country with evil intentions. He was commanding a platoon of soldiers, who were instructed to take positions in the adversities of NEFA without any proper reinforcements. Soon after taking their positions, they faced lethal and unanticipated attacks by thousands of Chinese soldiers in three waves, who astonishingly attacked from Aksai Chin in Ladakh to Indo-Myanmar border in NEFA. It was due to the sheer mental strength that despite the exhausting ammunition and being hit by bullet on thigh, Subedar Joginder Singh kept motivating his soldiers against all odds, along with that he single-handedly killed dozens of Chinese soldiers with Bayonets. For such exemplary and unprecedented display of valour, Indian Government honoured him with the country’s highest wartime gallantry award- Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

A biographical feature film is shot in the picturesque but vulnerable locations of Kargil & Dras, Rajasthan and Assam. Major part of film has been shot at a height of 14000 feet. The terrain is so insurmountable that it took the cast and crew hours of car drive and strenuous vertical trek to reach actual shoot location.

The protagonist of the movie, Gippy Grewal will be essaying the role of the martyr. To essay this character, he underwent massive weight gain and loss. Apart from the weight transformation, the protagonist performed most of the stunts himself.