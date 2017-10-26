Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Entertainment / Check out: Gauri Khan shares a stunning photograph of daughter Suhana Khan

Check out: Gauri Khan shares a stunning photograph of daughter Suhana Khan

— By BollywoodHungama | Oct 26, 2017 04:24 pm
FOLLOW US:

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is easily one of the favourite star kids who are showered with immense love on social media.

Any picture of the teenager goes viral on social media instantly. Once again, Suhana Khan is grabbing attention for all the right reasons. This time, mom Gauri Khan shared a stunning photograph of daughter Suhana who is a combination of confidence and glamour in her latest shot.

Also Read: AbRam and Suhana enjoy boat ride with Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya

Suhana, in her latest photograph, is dressed in a white netted top as she gazing fiercely right into the camera.


Gauri Khan shared the new image with a caption, “Here’s looking at you, kid.” Another recent photo of Suhana Khan is doing the rounds with her little brother Abram Khan and best friend Shanaya Kapoor who enjoyed some lovely time on a cruise.

Here’s looking at you, kid.

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…