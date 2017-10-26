Check out: Gauri Khan shares a stunning photograph of daughter Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is easily one of the favourite star kids who are showered with immense love on social media.

Any picture of the teenager goes viral on social media instantly. Once again, Suhana Khan is grabbing attention for all the right reasons. This time, mom Gauri Khan shared a stunning photograph of daughter Suhana who is a combination of confidence and glamour in her latest shot.

Suhana, in her latest photograph, is dressed in a white netted top as she gazing fiercely right into the camera.

Gauri Khan shared the new image with a caption, “Here’s looking at you, kid.” Another recent photo of Suhana Khan is doing the rounds with her little brother Abram Khan and best friend Shanaya Kapoor who enjoyed some lovely time on a cruise.