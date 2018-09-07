Check out first glimpse of Shahid and Mira’s baby boy; See pictures

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira welcomed their second baby recently and named him Zain Kapoor. The couple welcomed their second child, a son, on Wednesday at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

Today in the evening, couple were spotted leaving the hospital after Mira got discharge, while daughter Misha was in father Shahid’s arm, new born Zain was seen sleeping on Mira’s shoulder. This is also the first time we got a first glimpse of Zain Kapoor

Before her delivery, Mira was visited by Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter, mother Neelima Azim and father Pankaj Kapoor with his wife Supriya Pathak. Shahid, who already has a daughter, two-year-old Misha, with Mira, revealed the name of his son on Twitter.