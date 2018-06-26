Check Out! ‘Fanney Khan’ presents Anil Kapoor in the first musical poster

After much anticipation, the makers of Fanney Khan present the first ever poster of the film featuring Anil Kapoor. Showcasing Anil Kapoor donning grey hair and holding a trumpet in one hand while a Tiffin box in other, the poster voices the story of an aspirational singer as he balances his livelihood along.

The colourful poster, however, doesn’t show the face of the actor building intrigue amongst the audience. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan will bring back Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai after the duo shared a camaraderie in Taal. A one of its kind musical comedy, Fanney Khan is a story about a father who wishes to fulfill the dream of his daughter who is an aspirational singer.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a singing sensation in the film. Rajkummar Rao will be portraying the love interest of Aishwarya in the film. Pictures from the sets earlier surfaced on the internet, building intrigue amongst the audience.

Gulshan Kumar Presents, A T-Series Films and ROMP Films production, Fanney Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and nominees of ROMP. Starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Rajkummar Rao, the film is slated to release on 3rd August 2018.