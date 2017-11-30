Check Out! Esha Gupta looks scorching hot in shirtless suit

Leave it to the stunning Esha Gupta to make every head turn. The actress, whose Instagram profile is certainly one of the most viewed, did exactly that at a recently held event at the popular hangout Olive in Bandra.

The function in question was Mrinalini Chandra’s Candy Crush jewellery launch at the hotspot with Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Kritika Kamra, Additi Gupta, Shaheen Abbas, Roshan Abbas, and Kubra Sait too making an appearance. However, Esha upped the temperatures at the launch event sporting an H&M suite with a plunging neckline. Later taking to Instagram sharing a couple of images of her look for the evening Esha simply posted, “Casual enough??” Styled by Aastha Sharma and accessorized with baubles from Mrinalini Chandra’s Candy Crush range Esha looked drop dead gorgeous.

Back on the film front, Esha Gupta’s last cinematic outing was Milan Luthria’s ‘Baadshaho’ that also featured Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal. At the box office, the film proved to be quite a success.