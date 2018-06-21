Check out cute picture of Neil Nitin Mukesh’s wife Rukmini Sahay’s baby shower with father-in-law

Earlier, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh informed the entire world that he will soon be a father with an adorable picture on Instagram. And now the actor’s wife, Rukmini Sahay’s latest pictures has popped up on the internet with her dear father-in-law, Nitin Mukesh.

Apparently, the picture was clicked at the baby shower of Rukmini Sahay where the to-be-mother is seen very happy with her father-in-law. This cute moment was recently shared by Nitin Mukesh on the Instagram account. He wrote, “BAHURANI’S BABY SHOWER…”

We can see how beautiful is Rukmini looking in this snap. A pregnancy glow can be seen in this picture. Speaking about the new phase in his life, Neil had revealed to Mumbai Mirror, “We learnt of the pregnancy a few of months ago but wanted for things to settle in before making the news public. Previous trips to Abu Dhabi had been all about shopping for us, but this time it is entirely focussed on our baby. We are picking out things in neutral colours because we don’t know yet if it’s a boy or a girl. I just want to make sure that Rukmini is happy. We have been visiting all the maternity sections in malls and it’s amazing to see tiny mittens and baby clothes. It’s overwhelming and exciting as well.”